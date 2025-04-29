A man drove a minibus into a wedding hall in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, injuring six people and causing property damage estimated at Rs 3 lakh, after he was unable to find paneer (cottage cheese) at the feast.

According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place during the wedding ceremony of Rajnath Yadav's daughter in Hamidpur village, located in the Mughalsarai Kotwali area. The wedding procession ('baraat') had arrived at the venue on Saturday evening and the celebrations were underway when the disruption occurred.

According to Rajnath Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, who had attended the wedding as a guest, went directly to the food stalls and inquired about paneer dishes. Upon learning that paneer was not available, he became agitated. In response, he reportedly took control of a tempo traveller (minibus) and drove it into the gathering of guests.

As a result, six individuals, including the groom's father and the bride’s uncle, sustained injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at a trauma centre in Varanasi. Goods worth more than Rs 3 lakh were also damaged during the incident.

Following the crash, Dharmendra Yadav fled the scene with the vehicle. The groom’s family demanded that the wedding ceremony not proceed until legal action was taken. A formal complaint was filed against the accused, after which the wedding was concluded the following day around noon.



Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.