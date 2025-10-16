/AIMIM rally turns into Biryani loot fest in Bihar as crowd goes wild over free food | WATCH

Bihar’s election frenzy hits a new level as a viral video shows crowds fighting over biryani at an AIMIM rally, drawing mixed reactions and political commentary
With elections approaching in Bihar, the state has become a hotbed of political activity, with parties and candidates pulling out all the stops to win over voters. A major strategy gaining traction is the distribution of freebies, from food to various incentives, to draw in the crowd at rallies. But a recent event turned the spotlight on an unexpected moment of chaos when a video surfaced of a frenzy over biryani at the nomination event of AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam, who’s vying for the Bahadurganj Assembly seat in Kishanganj district.
According to reports, pandemonium broke out as crowds scrambled to grab biryani packets. The video, which went viral in no time, sparked mixed reactions online. One user commented, “It’s the politicians who should be working on improving Bihar for its struggling people! Imagine this in a poverty-stricken country, while India dreams of becoming a global leader by 2047.” Another user lamented, “These are the voters who will decide India’s future. The leaders they elect will shape the nation.”
A third added with some humour, “No big deal, this happens all the time. A few days ago, it was mangoes, today it’s biryani." While a fourth user sympathetically wrote, “These people are unemployed and desperate. They’ll rush for whatever they can find.”
In the 2020 Bihar state elections, the BJP-JDU alliance narrowly defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The BJP-JDU coalition secured 125 seats (with BJP winning 74, JDU 42, and others 9), while the RJD took 75, Congress 19, and other parties claimed 16 seats. Despite JDU being the smaller partner with fewer seats, Nitish Kumar of JDU was appointed as Chief Minister, marking his seventh term in office. However, midway through his tenure, Kumar did what many anticipated—he switched sides and rejoined the Mahagathbandhan in 2022, taking oath as Chief Minister for an eighth term. This time, he played a key role in establishing the INDIA alliance, a new anti-BJP coalition. Yet, in 2024, he once again made a dramatic U-turn, re-aligning with the BJP and taking oath as chief minister for his ninth term.