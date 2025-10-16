/AIMIM rally turns into Biryani loot fest in Bihar as crowd goes wild over free food | WATCH

With elections approaching in Bihar, the state has become a hotbed of political activity, with parties and candidates pulling out all the stops to win over voters. A major strategy gaining traction is the distribution of freebies, from food to various incentives, to draw in the crowd at rallies. But a recent event turned the spotlight on an unexpected moment of chaos when a video surfaced of a frenzy over biryani at the nomination event of AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam, who’s vying for the Bahadurganj Assembly seat in Kishanganj district.

According to reports, pandemonium broke out as crowds scrambled to grab biryani packets. The video, which went viral in no time, sparked mixed reactions online. One user commented, “It’s the politicians who should be working on improving Bihar for its struggling people! Imagine this in a poverty-stricken country, while India dreams of becoming a global leader by 2047.” Another user lamented, “These are the voters who will decide India’s future. The leaders they elect will shape the nation.”

A third added with some humour, “No big deal, this happens all the time. A few days ago, it was mangoes, today it’s biryani." While a fourth user sympathetically wrote, “These people are unemployed and desperate. They’ll rush for whatever they can find.”

Watch the viral video here