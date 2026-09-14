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'Absolutely Class': Abu Dhabi Crown Prince turns back to thank driver with a handshake | WATCH

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 13:46 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 13:46 IST
'Absolutely Class': Abu Dhabi Crown Prince turns back to thank driver with a handshake | WATCH

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The video of the Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that has gone viral is of him leaving Delhi after attending the BRICS Summit.

The two-day 18th BRICS Summit ended in India on Sunday (Sept 13) with the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 which among other things called for the end of tensions in West Asia and urged for maximum restraint. But the summit, other than the usual formal speeches and conversations also witnessed some heart warming scenes that caught the imagination of social media users.

One among them was a video related to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had come to India to attend the summit one behalf of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video of the Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that has gone viral is of him leaving the airport for his country after attending the BRICS Summit.

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In the clip he is seen greeting dignitaries present at the airport before leaving for UAE. After a few minutes he looks around and moves towards a vehicle (supposedly in which he was ferried to the airport) that was parked there. He then approaches the driver of the car, shakes hands with him, smiles and leaves. The chauffeur is said to be Indian.

The warm gesture has taken the internet by storm.

An X user took to the comments box to write, "Look at this humility, he went back just to personally greet the driver, my brother."

"A simple gesture, yet a powerful reflection of humility, respect and humanity," wrote a second.

“That sir is absolutely Class !! Others may take a lesson. Totally opposite to the perception about wealthy of the Middle East,” wrote a third.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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