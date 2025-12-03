/A raccoon’s wild night out as he breaks into liquor store and then passes out in the bathroom

A raccoon broke into a Virginia liquor store, helped itself to alcohol, and passed out in the bathroom. Animal control helped the critter sober up before releasing it in the wild
Employees at a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia walked into an unexpected scene after Thanksgiving: a very drunk raccoon had apparently broken in and partied solo. The furry intruder was discovered passed out in the restroom, wedged between the garbage bin and the toilet, after helping itself to several bottles of low-shelf liquor scattered across the floor.
Samantha Martin, an officer with Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, was called in to remove the uninvited guest. She joked that the raccoon needed a little time to “sleep it off” before being taken in for “questioning.” According to Martin, the creature had crashed through a ceiling tile before tearing through the store and sampling whatever alcohol it could find—its preferred drink appearing to be scotch, based on the spilled bottles around the scene.
Despite the chaotic break-in, the raccoon showed no injuries after sobering up, aside from what might have been a nasty hangover. Once fully alert, it was released safely back into the wild. The store, which had been closed for Thanksgiving, referred to the incident as its own “Black Friday break-in” and thanked animal control for giving the tiny troublemaker a “sober ride home.” Martin chalked it up as simply “another day” in her unpredictable line of work.
“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learnt that breaking and entering is not the answer," Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter said in its post on social media platform. They also said confirmed the incident and said that the raccoon was fine after taking some rest.