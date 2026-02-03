/8-inch WWI live shell in French man's rectum sparks massive scare, bomb squad and fire brigade deployed

Doctors at a French hospital were stunned to find an eight-inch-long live World War I artillery shell in a man's rectum, triggering an immediate evacuation. What's more, after the surgery, bomb disposal experts had to be called to diffuse the live artillery, with the fire brigade on alert. The man is set to face legal action now for handling "category A munitions". The incident happened at the Rangueil Accident and Emergency unit in Toulouse late Saturday night (January 31), when the 24-year-old man rushed after he felt discomfort. Apparently, he had "inserted a large object up his rectum," a person investigating the matter said. He was in immense discomfort, and the doctors had to perform emergency surgery. They found that the object was an artillery shell dating back to the First World War. This led to panic at the hospital and staff, and patients had to be evacuated. The accident and emergency unit was cordoned off as the bomb disposal squad worked to disable it.

The artillery shell was from 1918 and was almost eight inches long and around an inch in circumference. The man is a French national and will be questioned by the police over his handling of a live artillery shell. He could also face legal action, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, there is no word on how the shell ended up inside his body. However, local media reports suggest that the man could have been engaging in inappropriate sexual acts. According to La Dépêche newspaper, the medical staff in Toulouse is used to "treating victims injured during sexual games".

Sexual games and bomb in bum

Add WION as a Preferred Source