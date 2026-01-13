/22kg deer butts heads with 2,000kg rhino at Polish zoo. See who won | VIDEO

At a zoo in Poland, a tiny deer took on a two-ton rhinoceros in an unbelievable face-off that has left the internet in splits. People cannot believe the courage shown by the deer that weighs only about 22 kg against such a mammoth rival that easily weighs nearly 2,000 kg. A video of the strange fight was released by the Wroclaw Zoo, where the two animals faced off against each other. Maruska the rhino and Mundzak the Chinese muntjac deer have wowed netizens, and the video has garnered millions of views on social media. Posting the video on Instagram, the Wroclaw Zoo wrote, “Someone probably forgot to look in the mirror this morning. Respect for Maruska for her angelic patience! Where does this bravado come from in the male Chinese muntjac?” The video shows the tiny deer running towards the rhino and butting heads. Maruska also plays along and sways its head and charges back at the minuscule creature. The deer goes for another attack, and soon enough, the rhino leaves the field. Mundzak also quickly exits the area.

Watch the video of the rhino and the deer fighting each other

The rhino then runs off to another area in the enclosure, and the deer takes off in the other direction, apparently winning the so-called fight. The zoo explained what was going on between the two creatures. Apparently, the Chinese muntjac deer has a surge in testosterone and needs to release it somehow. So, it decided to take on a mighty opponent without being concerned about the difference in their sizes. "It's the call of nature! His partner is in heat, and testosterone is surging through the male. He needs to release his energy and show who's in charge – even if his sparring partner weighs 1.7 tons. Who would have thought that such a warrior lurks in this small body?" the zoo explained in the caption.