/2012 post telling people to 'Stop chat gpt' goes viral, triggers conspiracy theories

An X post asking people to “Stop chat gpt!” is going viral. People expressing their dislike for the AI tool is nothing new. But this particular message is getting more attention because of its timing. The X post telling people not to use ChatGPT is from October 2012. The tool itself only launched in 2022. The post could not be independently verified.

The post reads, "Stop chat gpt!" It was posted by the handle "Meytrullers17" and garnered thousands of views. Now it is going viral for obvious reasons. People are asking how would someone know about Chat GPT a decade before it was launched. Conspiracy theories, including that of time travel, are being proposed to explain the message. However, some people think there is nothing mysterious about the post.

Users explain what "Stop chat gpt!" actually means

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A user offered the explanation, "Hate to be that guy but this girl is Indonesian. Indonesians love to abbreviate. Gpt just stands for ‘ga penting’. Ga penting means pointless or useless. So stop ‘chat ga penting’ just means stop texting me pointless/useless things."

A user added context, saying, "The 2012 tweet "Stop chat gpt!!" uses Indonesian slang where "gpt" abbreviates "ga penting" (not important), meaning "stop pointless chatting." It does not refer to ChatGPT, released in 2022."