/16 rare earth metals worth $120 billion discovered in Utah: 'A landmark moment'

Geologists have reportedly uncovered a treasure trove of 16 rare metals under the Silicon Ridge in Utah. This finding could be valued at $120 billion, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The discovery was made by Ionic Mineral Technologies, as early tests point to mineral-rich clays. If this discovery is confirmed, it would tilt the economic scales heavily in favour of the US, and push their agendas further in the fields of batteries, chips and magnets. The monumental discovery can help the US challenge China’s dominance in the area of these crucial materials and bring about a major shift in the global rare earth market.

The Silicon Ridge deposit features never-before-seen layers of mineral-rich clays, which experts describe as a scientific wonder. A total of 16 rare earth metals have reportedly been found at the site. These elements have a growing requirement as technology grows by leaps and bounds. These elements are used in electronics, renewable energy, defence systems and many more fields. According to André Zeitoun, the CEO of Ionic Mineral Technologies, the site in Utah "offers immense resource potential" and can "boost American industrial independence." He added, "We’re looking at a landmark moment."

The elements found include lithium, which is used in electric vehicle batteries. The EV industry is also witnessing growth across the world. There is also gallium and germanium, both of which are important for semiconductors. The other rare elements found are vital for renewable energy systems. The discovery of these elements in the US means that the country's dependence on Chinese imports and end.

