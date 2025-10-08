15 wives, 100 servants and 30 kids: Viral video of African king’s lavish entry in UAE resurfaces | WATCH

A viral video showing the extravagant arrival of an African king in Abu Dhabi has sparked a wave of public outcry across social media platforms. The king, who arrived with an entourage of 15 wives, 30 children, and 100 servants, landed in the UAE’s capital in a private jet, effectively locking down the airport for a few hours and drawing attention to his opulent lifestyle.

The video, originally filmed several years ago but resurfacing on the internet, shows the African king and his vast entourage being ushered through Abu Dhabi International Airport in style, with onlookers and officials caught in a frenzy of luxury. The scene unfolded as his massive entourage, complete with an elaborate convoy of vehicles, was escorted from the runway to the airport terminal, making a grand spectacle of royal excess.

While the king’s arrival in the UAE—widely considered a destination for many high-profile individuals—may have been normal in the context of royalty, it sparked a fierce debate on social media platforms. Critics have voiced their displeasure over the stark contrast between the king’s lavish lifestyle and the reported conditions of his people back home. It has been widely reported that many of the king’s subjects live in poverty, with limited access to basic resources like electricity and clean water.

Some of the most pointed criticisms have come from those questioning the ethics of such extravagant displays of wealth, particularly when juxtaposed with the widespread poverty that exists in various parts of the African continent. "While this king parades around in luxury, his people suffer from hunger and lack of basic amenities," one social media user posted, adding to the growing sense of moral outrage. Additionally, many have expressed concern over the environmental and social impact of such displays of wealth. The private jet, the entourage of vehicles, and the overall sense of luxury have been criticised for being symbolic of excessive consumerism at a time when global issues like climate change and inequality are at the forefront of public discourse.