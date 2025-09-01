/11.53-carat emerald diamond: See Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra's Rs 9 crore engagement ring

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who recently got engaged to rapper French Montana, showed off her engagement ring on social media for her followers, which is said to be worth crores of rupees. The couple announced that they were engaged last week. The Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and the Dubai princess reportedly formalised their relationship during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025. French Montana had walked the runway at the grand fashion show. Sheikha also shared a picture of her stunning engagement ring on Instagram. The huge rock is said to cost a whopping $1.1 million (Rs 9 crore). The photo shows Montana and Mahra holding each other's hands, with the engagement ring being the star of the show.

Mahra's ring has been designed by Eric the Jeweler of Mavani & Co, who also commented on the photo to declare that it was done by them. The expensive ring features a central emerald-cut diamond flanked by smaller stones on a silver band. The exquisite work and the stones have made it a piece fitting for the price tag attached to it. Both Montana and Mahra were previously married. The rapper was with Deen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014, and also dated Khloé Kardashian in 2013–2014. Meanwhile, Mahra made headlines last year for informing her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, that she was divorcing him on Instagram.

