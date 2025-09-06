/Nearly 100,000 are affected by the lethal 'Kissing Bug' disease in California

Health experts in California have raised concerns that nearly 100,000 people are affected by the potentially fatal Chagas disease and are now lying dormant. Chagas disease is caused by a parasite that lives inside the lethal ‘Kissing Bug’, officially known as Triatomine.

The bug is called 'Kissing Bug' because it bites near the mouth, lips or eyes at night. While the bite itself is not lethal, it carries a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi, which triggers Chagas disease. This remains unnoticed for several years before causing serious, sometimes fatal complications like cardiac arrest and strokes.

The Kissing Bug was once found in Mexico, Central America and South America. However, it is now also available in 30 US states and is estimated to be found among 70,000 to 100,000 Californians, as well as approximately 280,000 in the United States. The disease is more prevalent in California because a significant portion of Californian residents are coming from the country where the disease is endemic. Globally, nearly 8 million people have Chagas disease, mostly from Latin American Countries. According to the California Health Department, 31 of 40 human cases reported between 2013 and 2023 were acquired in other countries.

The researcher said that Chagas disease is dangerous because it does not show any early symptoms like fatigue, fever, or body aches, which often mimic other illnesses. The researchers warn that the parasite can silently damage the body over decades.