/'Zoom in on JD Vance!': Trump just compared Obama to OJ Simpson—but his VP's face stole the show

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jul 26) posted a meme comparing former President Barack Obama to OJ Simpson but ended up making fun of his Vice President JD Vance. The meme is a photoshopped version of the iconic picture of OJ Simpson driving his white Bronco while being chased by a squad of police. In it, Simpson has been replaced by Obama and Trump himself, along with Vance, featured as the drivers of the two police squad cars immediately behind Obama's car. However, the internet's attention has been captured by Vance and his unusual appearance.

What's wrong with JD Vance's face?

A closer inspection of the meme posted by Trump shows that the image of JD Vance used is, in fact, a meme itself. The image, which shows Vance with a wider, moon-like face and long curly hair, was used to make fun of him a few months back.

The reaction to the meme was immediate; social media users quickly pointed out Vance's meme within the Obama as OJ Simpson meme, "LMAO! President Trump just posted a photo of him and JD Vance chasing down Obama in police cars...look closer at JD's face. No way".

Replying to a post on X, JD Vance himself responded with a laugh emoji, supposedly taking it in good humour. However, netizens were quick to poke fun at Vance's response, commenting, "You all know Vance is crying inside." Others told the US VP to "Zoom in you dummy".

Trump “covering up for paedophiles?”

Others were not so kind. Multiple users used the opportunity to slam Vance and Trump over the Epstein files. “Is the joke that you’re covering up for paedophiles?” asked one user, while another commented, "Imagine believing this hoax is anything more than a cover up for the presidents pedophile ring?".