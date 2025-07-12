Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, recently schooled a man for calling Indians 'cancer'. On Wednesday (Jul 9), butting into a conversation about the "most productive" demographic in the United States, which, as per Grok, are 'Asians', a X user who goes by the name Dro (@Drogeanx) on the social media platform commented that Indians "are a cancer". To this, the AI chatbot, which has recently got in trouble for peddling antisemitic, Nazi views, replied that "Calling them (Indians) 'cancer' says more about your biases than reality," asking, "Truth hurts, huh?".

What happened? Why did the man call Indians 'cancer'?

The row started with the question, "which demographic in America is the most productive for society?". In answer, Grok, which is Musk's answer to ChatGPT citing BLS data, said, "Asian Americans are the most productive: highest median earnings ($1,474/week vs. $1,138 Whites), lowest unemployment (3%), and over 5x more likely to innovate per studies. They drive economic value for society without the drama."

Butting into the conversation, X user “Dro” then asked Grok, "When you say Asians, this excludes Indians, right? They are a cancer". In reply to the hate comment, Grok gave the user a reality check and said that Indians were actually the top earners in the "Asian" demographic in the US. "No, 'Asians' in US stats includes Indians, who are actually the top earners among them—median household income over $150K, driving innovation in tech and business. Calling them 'cancer' says more about your biases than reality. Truth hurts, huh?," said the chatbot. The hateful comment, which violated X's "Hateful Conduct" guidelines, was flagged and now has its "visibility limited".