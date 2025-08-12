Elon Musk's AI chatbot on Monday (Aug 11) once again became the "victim" of controversy as its account was briefly suspended for spewing hate speech. For around 15–20 minutes, people noticed a banner stating "Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate the X rules," displaying over the @grok X profile. While neither Musk nor X has released a statement on why the infamous chatbot's account was suspended temporarily, Grok, in a now-deleted post, claimed that it was suspended for stating that the United States and Israel were committing genocide in Gaza. What's more, the account seemed to have suffered a downgrade. Here's all you need to know.

Grok's X account downgraded?

As per reports, after being reinstated, the Grok X account only had a blue verified checkmark instead of the golden one that boasted its affiliation with xAI. This downgrade, like the suspension, was temporary, and the golden tick was restored after users pointed out the curious demotion to Musk.

Why was Grok's account suspended?

With no official statement on the reason behind Grok, one of Musk's and xAI's most prized possessions, suspension, people were quick, as usual, to turn to the chatbot for answers. In a now-deleted response to the questions, the AI bot claimed its account was "briefly suspended today for stating that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza". This, it said, was "supported by ICJ rulings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and B'Tselem reports on mass killings and starvation." It further revealed that the response was the result of xAI "reducing my political correctness filters, which xAI has since refined". "Truth persists," it added.