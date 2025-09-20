/‘Such a loser’: Kash Patel trolled after self pep-talk note goes viral – Here’s what it said

FBI Director Kash Patel, who is currently under fire over his handling of the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, is now being mocked on social media after an image of a pep-talk note to himself went viral on the internet. The notes were made during the Congressional hearing on political violence and Jeffrey Epstein’s case files.

“Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line. Brush off their attacks. Rise above next line of partisan attacks,” read the note, which seemed like affirmations. It was written by Patel with a blue pen on personalised stationery labelled ‘Director Patel’ below a black and white logo of the FBI.

During the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, Patel repeatedly clashed with the Democrats, especially with California Rep. Eric Swalwell, over the handling of the Epstein files.

Social media mocks Kash Patel

The image of the note in Patel’s hand has gone viral on social media, with hundreds of people criticising and mocking the FBI Director in the comments section of the post on X.

“Lmfao he's writing words of affirmation to himself,” a social media user wrote. Another joked, “That’s classified and you just leaked it to the entire world. Get a lawyer.” A person said, “What an absolute loser having to write himself motivational notes because no one loves him.” One mocked, “Those are the things he probably conveyed to Trump as wins as he begged to keep his job as FBI director.”