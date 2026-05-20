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'Some dreams remain unfulfilled': Viral video of a deliveryman's moment with a cricket bat is causing an emotional meltdown

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: May 20, 2026, 15:20 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 15:20 IST
'Some dreams remain unfulfilled': Viral video of a deliveryman's moment with a cricket bat is causing an emotional meltdown

Blinkit deliveryman goes viral for his moment with a cricket bat.

Story highlights

A viral video shows a deliveryman picking up a bat and playing professional-looking shots in the air before going back to his job. Netizens can sense a dream that remained unfulfilled in a world where earning a living often crushes every wish.  

The internet is having an emotional meltdown after seeing a video of a deliveryman with a bat outside a customer's house. After the man delivers the order, he comes across a bat while leaving. He picks it up and starts playing different shots in the air. His leg and wrist movements are equal to a professional player's. The video is melting hearts for one very special reason - after the man puts down the bat, he gives it a little kiss before leaving. The footage recorded by a CCTV camera shows how humans leave behind interests and hobbies to pursue jobs and make money. But this man stole a moment from his busy schedule to do something that made him happy.

The world is built in such a way that things that make us happy but do not make money are often pushed aside to make time for a job and a career. Netizens are talking about the same thing, that responsibilities often lead to unfulfilled dreams. It is eliciting emotional responses, and several of them see themselves in that deliveryman.

A user commented, "Men in love...🥹with their unachievable dream." Another wrote, "Life normally doesn't give you the opportunities that you wish for." Even if for just a moment, the delivery person in the video can be seen living a part of his dream. It has resonated with thousands of people who can see something that he left behind to make a living.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a science (archaeology, astronomy, palaeontology, and more) and environment journalist at WION with a focus on climate change, sustainability, space science, envir...Read More

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