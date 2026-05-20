/'Some dreams remain unfulfilled': Viral video of a deliveryman's moment with a cricket bat is causing an emotional meltdown

The internet is having an emotional meltdown after seeing a video of a deliveryman with a bat outside a customer's house. After the man delivers the order, he comes across a bat while leaving. He picks it up and starts playing different shots in the air. His leg and wrist movements are equal to a professional player's. The video is melting hearts for one very special reason - after the man puts down the bat, he gives it a little kiss before leaving. The footage recorded by a CCTV camera shows how humans leave behind interests and hobbies to pursue jobs and make money. But this man stole a moment from his busy schedule to do something that made him happy.

The world is built in such a way that things that make us happy but do not make money are often pushed aside to make time for a job and a career. Netizens are talking about the same thing, that responsibilities often lead to unfulfilled dreams. It is eliciting emotional responses, and several of them see themselves in that deliveryman.

A user commented, "Men in love...🥹with their unachievable dream." Another wrote, "Life normally doesn't give you the opportunities that you wish for." Even if for just a moment, the delivery person in the video can be seen living a part of his dream. It has resonated with thousands of people who can see something that he left behind to make a living.