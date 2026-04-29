/'Sexual assets to men': Melissa Isaak, Trump's newest immigration judge, under fire for crude comments on women

The Trump administration has hired more than 140 new immigration judges, most of them with no relevant legal experience in the field, according to a report. Among them is Melissa Isaak, an Army veteran and reservist. The temporary judge has been permitted to hear cases immediately, according to the Executive Office for Immigration Review. Isaak has made crude comments about women in the past, and they are now splashed across the social media following her appointment. In one interview, she called them just a "warm, wet hole." She called herself a “divorce attorney for men" at one point and owns her own private practice, which she started in 2009. Before that, she worked at the law firm Brock & Stout in Alabama for two years after graduating in 2007.

In 2021, during an interview with pickup artist Anthony Dream Johnson, Isaak claimed that “there are two types of women.” “There are good, solid, valuable women who are major assets to men, if you’re a good woman,” Isaak said. “And then there’s a warm, wet hole.” Her past comments reveal her to be some kind of a messiah for men, as she reportedly also claimed in the past that men suffer from domestic abuse more than women and also attacked the women in the military. She also attended Johnson’s manosphere convention, Make Women Great Again, titled "Divorcing Feminism" and gave a speech.

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Melissa Isaak calls women “a warm, wet hole”

“If the only thing you have to offer a man is sex, that’s what you are. And guess what? Guess who else has a warm, wet hole? Every other woman out there. What a horrible existence," Isaak said. She said that a “real woman” was meant to “catapult a man.” Isaak asserted that women are "powerful" and should use their energy to propel men. Her categorisation of women has sparked debate over whether she is fit to serve as a federal judge.

Isaak defended a Republican in a minor molestation case