/'People's Cafe' rehashes its name after a scolding from the Chinese government. Here's what happened

A cafe in China received a public scolding for using the "People's" in its name. Notably, the Chinese government uses the word "People" in several ways, and it is also used alongside its authoritative institutions. The country’s official name is the People’s Republic of China, and the Chinese yuan is also called renminbi, with “renmin” meaning people in Mandarin. Its military is also known as the People’s Liberation Army. So when a cafe called itself People’s Cafe, it irked the government. In an opinion piece, the state media lashed out against it for riding on the "gimmick economy." The People’s Daily, the Communist Party mouthpiece that also used the word, wrote that the term "carries a distinct public character and profound political connotations, embodying specific social sentiments and public interests."

The coffee chain has now apologised and changed its name after it was roasted for using the term to further its interests and attract customers. Its decor is red with a star on its storefront, and a typeface inspired by the calligraphy of China’s first communist leader, Mao Zedong. “Marketing can be creative, but it must not cross the bottom line,” the daily wrote. Pictures of the cafe were splashed around Chinese social media, showing drinks sprinkled with “China” on top. It also carries the slogan “Tell China’s story with coffee” on the walls, showing how it was using patriotism to sell its coffee.

Netizens ask, isn't using ‘People’ illegal?

