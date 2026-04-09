/'Not going to heaven': Two-timing dead man's lovers start fighting at his wake after finding out about each other

Here’s one man who must have been happy not to be alive anymore to face the wrath of two women, both scorned by him. In Mexico, shocking scenes were witnessed at the wake of this man when two women started fighting with each other because they realised that the man was two-timing and dating both of them. The embarrassing scenes and the reaction of people standing in the room have gone viral and led people to joke about the situation, with some pointing out how the two women are fighting over a man who is already dead. Videos of the incident show them getting into an intense physical brawl, Daily Mail reported. Their fight goes so far that the coffin appears to be moving and the lid starts shifting from its place.

It all started when one of the women standing beside the coffin, said a few words while bidding farewell to the deceased. “Love, I'm going to miss you," she said. Another woman nearby heard it and immediately jumped into action, confronting her. She asked her, “Who are you?” to which the tearful woman replied that she was the man’s lover. They soon entered into a verbal fight, as both of them claimed to have a romantic relationship with the dead man. They started fighting right then and there, shocking the other mourners.

The video has gone viral and gained more than 150,000 views and hundreds of comments on Instagram. People are joking about the situation, as one of them wrote, “They almost killed him again,” with another adding, “It's clear the deceased isn't going to heaven!” As the coffin started moving because of their physical assault, one user joked, “Guess they’ll beat the dead guy to death again that way.” One person wrote, “He couldn't stand either of them anymore and preferred to die.”

