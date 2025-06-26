Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared another message for the people of the country, alongside his Axiom-4 crew. In a video shared on X by Axiom Space, the crew that includes Peggy Whitson, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu, informed that they were flying over Europe and gave a glimpse of Earth from space. "Namaskar from Space," Shukla greeted in Hindi from the Dragon spacecraft. He also added, "I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. What a ride it was! When I was sitting in the capsule, the only thought was 'let's just go.' It was an amazing ride, and then suddenly, nothing. You were floating in the silence of vacuum," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, after the historic takeoff of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla in a special message from Dragon spacecraft, said in Hindi, "Namaskar mere deshwasiyon. After 41 years, we are back in space. And what a magnificent journey it was. Right now, we are orbiting the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The tricolour is on my shoulder, showing that I am with all of you." He ended his special message with “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Axiom Mission 4

Axiom Mission 4 is a private spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS) operated by Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX and NASA.[1] It used SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket to place Crew Dragon Grace into low Earth orbit. The flight was scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on May 29, but it was scrubbed due to a liquid oxygen leak. Due to multiple other technical faults, the launch was further delayed, and it became a reality only on June 25 at 12:01 pm IST.