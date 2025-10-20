Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /‘May this festival...’: Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali message. Here’s what he said

‘May this festival...’: Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali message. Here’s what he said

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 20, 2025, 19:57 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 19:57 IST
‘May this festival...’: Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali message. Here’s what he said

Shehbaz Sharif (File) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

As per a report by Radio Pakistan, Zardari noted that the country's constitution guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.

As India celebrates Diwali on Monday (Oct 20), Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his wishes on the festival of lights for the Hindu population of his country. “As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” Sharif wrote on X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality,” he added.

Also, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said on the occasion that the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per a report by Radio Pakistan, Zardari noted that the country's constitution guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.



About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics