/‘May this festival...’: Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali message. Here’s what he said

As India celebrates Diwali on Monday (Oct 20), Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his wishes on the festival of lights for the Hindu population of his country. “As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” Sharif wrote on X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality,” he added.

Also, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said on the occasion that the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil”.

As per a report by Radio Pakistan, Zardari noted that the country's constitution guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.