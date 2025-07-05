/‘Is Kamala drunk?’ Netizens slam former vice president over grim July 4 post that crops out Biden

Former vice president Kamala Harris came under fire for posting a grim note on social media on the Fourth of July, along with a photo of last year’s festivities with her husband, Douglas Emhoff, but cropped out former President Joe Biden. Netizens were quick to spot the photograph and slammed Harris for the gloomy statement on Independence Day of the United States, saying they were glad that she was not their president.

“This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better,” Harris wrote on X. “But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation.”

Trump supporters criticised the former president for making dull remarks on the occasion of celebration across the nation.

“Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic,” said Link Lauren, a former senior adviser to Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. He also posted a picture taken at the same moment from a different angle, showing Biden and his wife standing close to Harris and her husband.

Criticising the tone of her message, a person said, “LMFAO!!!! Things are GREAT right now. You are always so negative!!” Another said, “I’m taking a moment to reflect on how much worse things would have been if you’d won.”

A user wrote in comments, “Is Kamala drunk?” While another said, “Because you lost, America still has a chance at greatness.” A person said, “Just think how bad it would be, if you won the election. Thank god, we have someone trying to fix the wrong you and Joey did, during his administration.”

Taking a jibe at her for losing in the 2024 elections against Trump, a person wrote, “Reflect on how utterly rejected you were in the primary and general elections.” Another mocked, “Okay but who is this?” A person said, “Things are actually great right now, thanks for losing badly.”