/‘Is it Ozempic?’ Michelle Obama’s latest photoshoot sneak peek goes viral, netizens speculate weight-loss meds

The recent photo shoot of Michelle Obama with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, shared on social media, has generated a wave of online discussion, with speculation of using weight loss drugs such as Ozempic. In behind-the-scenes clips, the former first lady can be seen in jeans, a grey T-shirt, and brown suede boots, showing off a toned stomach and arms.

Michelle Obama, 61, has been opening up about her personal style and self-expression while promoting her November fashion memoir, The Look. Her outfits have drawn widespread praise, though some social media users have speculated about the possible use of weight-loss medication as she appears slimmer.

In the video, she strikes a confident pose wearing a dark grey collared V-neck tee and distressed blue jeans. A wide brown leather belt and matching brown suede boots completed the outfit, while a wind machine sent her hair sweeping dramatically behind her.

Netizens react to Michelle Obama’s video on X

As the video of the former first lady surfaced with her relaxed and confident look, netizens rushed to X to discuss her slimmed-down look. One of the users said," It’s one of the GLP-1 meds. I think. They’ve certainly helped me when nothing else really did. It’s interesting people are “showing off” the results without crediting the method. Taking the medication isn’t cheating. Not telling people with your struggle what you did is unfair."

The next said, "She’s always been fit and perhaps it’s diet or she’s indulging in injections. I’m 61 and lost over 40 lbs. She’s a person like the rest of us. To be honest, it’s really none of our business. Just say she looks good and keep moving."

"Ozempic - just like everyone on The View who suddenly decided to “get healthy”. I’m not knocking it - but for Christ’s sake- be honest about it!" another said.