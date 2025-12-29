/'HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!' Did the ‘lady bird lake killer’ move to Houston? Social media thinks so

Recent rumours of a serial killer being active in Austin, Texas, have gained traction after multiple bodies were found in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou. These claims echo earlier rumours linked to Austin’s Lady Bird Lake, where numerous bodies were discovered between 2022 and 2025. The rumors intensified after a post by Freedom Shae circulated on X (formerly Twitter). The post said the alarming number of bodies found in Buffalo Bayou, including three in a single week. It raised suspicions, asking if the so-called "Lady Bird Lake killer" might have moved to Houston. "On Christmas Eve, another body was found in Buffalo Bayou, bringing the total to 12 this year and 34 in total across the Houston Bayous," the post said. “Has the Austin killer shifted locations?”

In recent years, Austin has seen numerous bodies pulled from Lady Bird Lake, with at least 19 recoveries over a span of three years. This spurred a chilling nickname for the presumed killer: the “Rainey Street Ripper.” The rumours resurfaced again on June 3, when a 17-year-old boy’s body was found in the lake. While some social media posts suggested that 38 bodies had been discovered, the Austin Police clarified that the actual number includes deaths occurring in the general area, not all of them related to the lake itself.

Despite these claims, local authorities have firmly said there’s no evidence of a serial killer operating in the region. While some of the deaths remain unexplained, only one case has been confirmed as a homicide. The tragic death of the teenager in June was attributed to an accidental drowning while kayaking with his family, according to police reports.