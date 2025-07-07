/‘Gazing Down From The Space’: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s stunning space pics from ISS go viral

The Government of India on Sunday (Jul 6) released the latest pictures of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla, who with the Axiom-4 mission became the first Indian on the ISS, can be seen observing Earth in the breathtaking pictures. After repeated delays, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members – mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary; and Commander Peggy Whitson of the United States, a former NASA astronaut now with Axiom Space — docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey around the Earth.

Gazing down from space: Shubhanshu Shukla's otherworldly pictures

On X, the GOI's handle MyGovIndia on Sunday shared a set of pictures featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and one word that can be used to describe them is "otherworldly". A total of four pictures were posted along with the caption: “Gazing Down From The Space!...Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys the stunning panoramic view of Earth from the 7-windowed Cupola Module aboard the International Space Station. It’s been a remarkable journey as he marks a week in orbit, representing India among the stars.”

In two of the pictures, Shukla can be seen looking at our blue planet Earth from the ISS's 7-windowed Cupola Module. In the other two pictures, the beaming astronaut an be seen carrying out his experiments aboard the ISS.

How long will astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stay on the ISS?

Shukla's success marks a key achievement for India. The last time India sent an astronaut to space, Shukla wasn't even born. He is the first Indian to reach space since Rakesh Sharma, who flew to the Salyut 7 station in 1984 as part of an Indo-Soviet mission.