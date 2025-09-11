/'Everyone working at Heathrow is Indian': American influencer slammed for promoting anti-India hate

An American who goes by the name immi.grateful on Instagram recently posted a video about the workers he saw at the London Heathrow airport. In the video, he says that as he looks around the airport, all he sees are Indians working and not a single British person. "I just landed in London, I am at the airport, and I keep walking around the centre of the airport, and I don't see any British people working. Not one. Every single one of them is Indian." The influencer understands that what he is saying might come across as racism, and so he quickly adds, "There are going to be people out there saying, 'oh it's racism', but it's not. It's absolutely OK to ask the question - how did Britain, the country that literally was the pinnacle of freedom in the West, the country that gave us free speech and democracy, turn into what it is today?"

"Absolutely zero British people working, and this is wild to me, especially because I am an immigrant myself. If I walk around America, all I want to see are Americans. I don't want every person that I see working to be somebody else," he says. On his Insta page, the man describes himself as "Conservative Politics & Immigration Education, with a touch of western lifestyle." His post was flooded with mixed comments. A user wrote, "They are working and pay taxes. I don't see the problem." Meanwhile, another pointed out that not all brown people are Indians. "Not broen man is indian btw for you they pakistani,bangladeshi ,nepali, etc but you labelled them indian. Tell me are all white man are brits ?? (sic)," a user asked.

Netizens accuse him of promoting hate against Indians

Another user said, "Because those same British people refused to do those jobs! Simple! And Britain gave the world democracy and free speech? Where do you get your information from? WhatsApp?" Some pointed out British colonial policies and how they exploited India. "What about Indian treasures at your museums? No "Observations" there?" a user wrote, with another adding, "That's what happens when you keep running around colonising other people."

Some also accused him or promoting hate against India. "He is an American and he is promoting the hate towards Indians. Isn't this they are all doing in America? (sic)"