/‘Do something!!!’: Trump once again accuses Biden of planting 274 FBI agents at Jan 6 Capitol riot

Donald Trump has again accused Joe Biden of planting 274 FBI agents in the crowd during the Jan 6 Capitol riots, calling it a “scam” and urging supporters to “do something.” Read full story.
US President Donald Trump has once again accused his predecessor, former US president Joe Biden, of secretly planting hundreds of agents in the insurrectionist crowds at the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot. On Truth Social, the Republican leader whose incendiary speech is believed to have led to the Capitol riots alleged that "BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6". He added that this means that a "lot of very good people will be owed big apologies," while rallying his audience to "DO SOMETHING!!!".
In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6. If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM - DO SOMETHING!!! President DJT.”
This is not the first time Trump has claimed this. Just last month, he made a similar accusation, slammed the Jan 6 Capitol riot as a "hoax" and claimed that the "FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax". He claimed that the FBI agents were "probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as 'Law Enforcement Officials'".
Demanding information about the alleged FBI agents turned agitators' information at the time he had, in a similar fashion, claimed that "Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country".
In August 2023, Trump was indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 elections (which he lost to Biden) in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol. However, he escaped conviction as he was elected POTUS for a second term. Earlier this year, former Special Counsel Jack Smith, in a much-awaited report published just days before the beginning of the Republican's second term, insisted that the charges levelled against Trump by his team would have ended in conviction had he not returned to the White House. "