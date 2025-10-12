/‘Do something!!!’: Trump once again accuses Biden of planting 274 FBI agents at Jan 6 Capitol riot

US President Donald Trump has once again accused his predecessor, former US president Joe Biden, of secretly planting hundreds of agents in the insurrectionist crowds at the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot. On Truth Social, the Republican leader whose incendiary speech is believed to have led to the Capitol riots alleged that "BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6". He added that this means that a "lot of very good people will be owed big apologies," while rallying his audience to "DO SOMETHING!!!".

Trump AGAIN claims Biden was behind the Jan 6 violence

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6. If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM - DO SOMETHING!!! President DJT.”

This is not the first time Trump has claimed this. Just last month, he made a similar accusation, slammed the Jan 6 Capitol riot as a "hoax" and claimed that the "FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax". He claimed that the FBI agents were "probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as 'Law Enforcement Officials'".

Demanding information about the alleged FBI agents turned agitators' information at the time he had, in a similar fashion, claimed that "Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country".

Jan 6 riots and Trump indictment