/'Best problem ever': Missouri man takes home half of historic $1.78 billion jackpot

The man who won the September 6 Powerball drawing has spoken up about is extreme good luck. The Missouri resident won half of Powerball’s historic $1.78 billion jackpot and now plans to spend the first year on himself. The anonymous winner picked up a one-time payment of about $410.3 million at the lottery headquarters in Jefferson City, officials said on Monday. He is now the richest Powerball champion in Missouri. “I’m like a homebody. The perfect day is sitting at home doing what I do — relaxing,” the winner told New York Post. “I’m a millionaire, a multimillionaire, and I’m doing laundry last night." He bought the winning ticket from a QuikTrip convenience store in St. Louis. His winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 and the Powerball was 17.

While it is like a dream come true, he is having sleepless nights, but says, “It’s the best problem I’ve ever had." Talking about his plans after winning the lottery, he said that he is going to take the first year just for himself and his wife. “I’m going to just do me for a year,” the winner said. He said that his wife will surely force him to go out of town.

He is splitting the record-breaking jackpot with another lucky player in Texas. His winning amount is $893.5 million, making him the largest lottery prize ever won in Missouri. Lottery executive director of the state, Lester Elder said, “It was a record-setting night for the Missouri Lottery, with the $893.5 million prize ranking as the highest jackpot prize won in Missouri to date." The previous record was of $293.7 million from a Powerball drawing held in November 2012. He had the choice of either taking the full $893.5 million prize out over 30 installments, or collect a one-time lumpsum amount.

