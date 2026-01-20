A terrifying 100-car pileup was reported in Michigan as a powerful Arctic storm blasts through parts of the United States. Six inches of snow fell across New England, leading to icy conditions on roads. Heavy snowfall accompanied by strong winds on Monday morning triggered a major pile-up on Interstate 196 in Michigan. As several vehicles collided with one another, others behind veered off the road to avoid crashing into the cars in front of them. The Michigan State Police said that 30-40 semi-trucks were involved in the pile-up, making the situation even more terrifying. Videos of the crash on the Michigan interstate show vehicles strewn around in unbelievably snowy conditions. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said those stranded on the Michigan interstate would be removed to Hudsonville High School on buses. All those in the pile-up have been advised to remain in their vehicles. No fatalities were reported in the incident, although police said minor injuries did happen.

Michigan interstate 100-vehicle pile up video

Pedro Mata Jr, one of the drivers caught in the accident, recalled hearing "bangs and booms" behind him while he managed to safely remove his pickup from the road to avoid being hit from behind. According to the sheriff's office, lake-effect snow triggered the chain reaction at 10:20 am. Heavy snow blew across the roads with winds of up to 40mph, which affected visibility, leading to the pile-up. The police have warned people of treacherous road conditions, urging drivers to keep the speed down as "blowing winds and blinding snow are creating dangerous travel conditions." The freezing temperatures have also caused similar conditions in other parts of the US. In New York, a 30-car pileup was reported on Interstate 81 on Friday, leaving seven people injured. On Wednesday, around 30 vehicles were involved in a pileup in Indiana. A truck got so badly trapped that it could not be removed for several hours.

