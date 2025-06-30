/'Back to the future': Israeli minister hints at Iran regime change, shares AI video showing Netanyahu and Reza Pehlavi

Israel's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Gila Gamliel put out an AI-made video on social media platform X, titled as ‘Next Year in a Free Tehran’. The video begins with establishing shots of Tehran. It then cuts to showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, walking arm-in-arm down a street. The video further presents footage of Minister Gamliel and her husband, as well as exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and his wife walking in the same environment. The video ends with Israeli and Iranian imperial flags placed side-by-side.

Apart from Gila Gamliel, Sara Netanyahu, every other woman in the video is seen with head coverings, which were enforced by the Islamic Republic of Iran after the revolution that overthrew the shah in 1979.

In 2023, Gamliel received Crown Prince Reza in Israel, where he met representatives and took part in the official opening ceremony to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day. Greeting him upon his arrival, Gamliel said, "Together, through a shared vision, we will take the first step in creating bridges and collaborations between the two peoples."

Israel and Iran are at a direct war now, but did you know that once upon a time, the two countries had friendly relations, and even cooperated to fight common enemies? For nearly three decades since the formation of Israel in 1948, Iran and Israel had a peaceful relationship. They even helped each other fight common enemies.