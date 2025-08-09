/'All types of Indian attire are allowed': Delhi restaurant's plaster after backlash for not allowing lady in 'suit-salwar'

After facing massive backlash for not allowing a couple due to their attire, the Delhi restaurant put a poster outside saying it allows people irrespective of their attire. After a video went viral where a couple alleged they were stopped at the restaurant's entry because the woman was wearing a suit-salwar, the restaurant clarified its stance. One of the notices reads, "All types of Indian attire are allowed in the restaurant (saree, suit, etc). After this, the internet reacted as one user said, “Better to paste the notice than be shut down.” "The restaurant would have closed immediately. The owner finally understood," wrote another.

What had happened?

A couple was allegedly not allowed to enter a restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura area because they were wearing traditional Indian attire. The couple claimed that others in Western attire were allowed in. They also claimed that the restaurant manager misbehaved with them. The person recording the video said that the restaurant had no right to run if they were refusing entry to people based on their Indian attire, and also demanded that the restaurant be shut down.

As the video went viral, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra responded, saying that the Chief Minister of the Indian capital, Rekha Gupta, had been informed about the issue. The minister called the incident unacceptable and said officials had been told to look into the matter and take immediate action.

"This is unacceptable in Delhi. A video has surfaced showing a ban on Indian attire at a restaurant in Pitampura. This is unacceptable. CM @gupta_rekhaji has taken serious cognisance of the incident. Officials have been instructed to investigate this incident and take immediate action." Mr Mishra wrote on his X post.