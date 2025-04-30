5 Least-Visited National Parks in India That Are Worth the Trip

Simbalbara National Park, Himachal Pradesh
Simbalbara National Park was established in 1958 and is situated in the Sirmour District of Himachal Pradesh. It is famous for its biodiversity, hilly terrain, deer, bulls and bird species. The tourism department of Himachal Pradesh preserves this park in its genuine form.
Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh
Namdapha National Park was established in 1983. It is situated in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. This park is the fourth-largest national park in India and is famous for its flora, 1,400 faunal species and tigers.
Kanger Valley National Park, Chhattisgarh
Kanger Valley National Park is situated in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. It was established in 1982. It is famous for its Teerathagarh waterfalls, undulating terrain, flora, fauna and geological diversity.
Khangchendzonga National Park, Sikkim
Khangchendzonga National Park is situated in the Mangan district and the Gyalshing district of Sikkim. In 2016, it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. It is famous for its high-altitude, alpine grasses, shrubs and Himalayan griffon.
Clouded Leopard National Park, Tripura
The Clouded Leopard National Park is situated in the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary of Tripura. It was established in 2007. It is famous for its Phayre's langur, flora and fauna.