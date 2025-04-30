5 Least-Visited National Parks in India That Are Worth the Trip

Simbalbara National Park, Himachal Pradesh

1 /5

Simbalbara National Park, Himachal Pradesh

Simbalbara National Park was established in 1958 and is situated in the Sirmour District of Himachal Pradesh. It is famous for its biodiversity, hilly terrain, deer, bulls and bird species. The tourism department of Himachal Pradesh preserves this park in its genuine form.