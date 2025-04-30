5 Countries Where Indians Can Work Remotely Without a Visa

Bhutan
Bhutan is a very peaceful country that allows Indians to enter the country without a visa. They only require an entry permit from the Immigration Office in Phuntsholing or a Voter ID card. Even though it is not a popular remote work destination, it can be your option for short-term trips.
Nepal
India and Nepal have a Peace and Friendship Treaty signed in 1950. This allows Indians to travel freely in Nepal without a visa. They are only required to have a valid government-issued ID, like a voter ID or an Aadhaar card.
Thailand
An Indian can enter Thailand without a visa as a tourist and stay up to 60 days. Still, they need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) before travelling to Thailand. To work, an Indian citizen typically needs a Non-Immigrant Visa under category “B” for a work permit.
Mauritius
Indians can work in Mauritius without a Visa. They need to obtain a work permit and a residence permit. It is a good place for job opportunities in a specific sector like ICT, tourism and financial sectors.
Malaysia
Malaysia have a low cost of living. Indians can enter Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days for tourism purposes. To work in Malaysia, they need to have a valid work visa, depending on the job type.