X brings new privacy policy that allows it to access users' biometric data

X, previously known as Twitter, has updated its privacy policy which entitles it to collect users’ biometric data. The updated policy, which goes into effect on September 29, also allows the social media platform to access users’ educational background and job histories.

The privacy policy changes are introduced ahead of X’s plans to add video and audio call features to the app.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security and identification purposes,” X said in its new policy.

Special changes for premium users

According to Bloomberg, the platform will collect biometrics data only from premium users. It will also give them the option to add another verification layer on their platform if details like a government ID and an image are also furnished.

“This will additionally help us tie, for those that choose, an account to a real person by processing their government issued ID … this will also help X fight impersonation attempts and make the platform more secure,” Bloomberg reported citing a statement by X.

Making X safe and free from bots and fake accounts has been the ‘topmost priority’ of US Billionaire Elon Musk since the takeover.

Audio and video call features to be added

Earlier, Musk announced that audio and video call features will soon be introduced to the platform. He added that the users need not share their phone numbers to avail that feature.

“X is the effective global address book … that set of factors is unique, Musk said.

Watch: The rivalry intensifies as Threads gets a web version

In recent years, technology giants like Meta, Apple, and Google have encountered backlash and significant penalties from regulators for their practices of gathering and utilising data without obtaining user consent. These companies have been alleged to exploit this information to market personalised advertisements based on users' online activities, purchase behaviours, and search histories.

Muskified X

Last October, Musk successfully concluded his $44 billion acquisition of the microblogging platform headquartered in San Francisco. Since then, he has implemented a series of changes.

In December, X reintroduced its premium tier account, previously known as Twitter Blue and now renamed X Premium. This advanced subscription service indicates a user's verification status and comes with a price tag.

For individuals, the premium features can be accessed for a monthly fee starting at $8. Subscribers gain exclusive benefits, including the ability to edit posts, upload 1080p videos, utilise the reader mode, acquire the coveted blue verification checkmark, and compose longer posts.