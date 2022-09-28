Users report corruption, distortion of old images on Google Photos

Over the weekend users reported that they found their old photos distorted or corrupted in the Google Photos application. This reportedly also became a trending issue on Google’s support, meanwhile, the tech giant has assured that they are aware of the issue and are working to fix it.

People started noticing distortion, lines and cracks running through the images, while white dots are also a common occurrence, the tech portal 9to5Google reported. They further indicated that these photos were a couple of years old and some were more damaged than others in no particular pattern.

Reportedly, some distortions even looked like photos have physical “water damage” and it was not just the phone app or an issue specific to Android or iOS but was also seen on the web. However, the issue persisted even after downloading the image, said some users, while downloading individual images or those accessed via Google Takeout.

According to the tech portal, Google has issued a statement acknowledging the issue and said they are “rolling out a fix”. Meanwhile, they also assured users that no original photos have been impacted.

Earlier this year, Google also rolled out a series of features for the Google Photos app, including new filters for users that show their true skin colour, said a report by Economic Times. Additionally, in September they also released a new feature called Memories, which allows users to view images from past years and embeds video snippets which users will be able to select, trim and save.