Twitter boss Elon Musk and co-founder Jack Dorsey spar over new feature

Twitter current chief Elon Musk and its co-founder Jack Dorsey engaged in a war of words on Monday over the social media platform’s vision and the “Birdwatch” feature.

The verbal tussle between the two began when Musk earlier argued that Twitter should become the platform that provides accurate information.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission," Musk tweeted.

“Accurate to who?” Dorsey asked.

To which the 51-year-old billionaire replied, “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch).”

This was when the former Twitter CEO expressed dislike over the name “Community Notes”.

I still think...Birdwatch is a far better name. And 'more informative' a far better goal," Dorsey responded.

Elon Musk shot back saying, “Birdwatch gives me the creeps”, inviting a sharp retort from Dorsey who said, “Community notes is the most boring Facebook name ever.”

Twitter’s "Community Notes program (formerly called Birdwatch) helps tackle misinformation by adding comments to relevant posts if people with a wide range of opinions find them "helpful."

Musk earlier said that the tool has "incredible potential for improving information accuracy" on Twitter.

Birdwatch notes was launched as a pilot programme in January 2021. It became available to the public in October.

According to Twitter, the feature "allows people to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context."

"We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable," Twitter Vice President of Product Keith Coleman wrote in a blog post.

