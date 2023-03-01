Jack Dorsey's Bluesky, a Twitter alternative, debuts on Apple App Store

Making a re-entry into the social media arena, Twitter's former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey launched his platform Bluesky, an alternative to Twitter. Currently, the application is in the testing phase and can be searched on the Apple App Store. According to a report published by TechCrunch, currently, the micro-blogging platform Bluesky is in invite-only beta and will soon see a public launch. The iOS app was first made available by its creators on February 17 and since then has been installed around 2,000 times in the testing phase, as per app intelligence firm data.ai.

The user interface of Bluesky has been kept simple and the blueness of Twitter has been retained. Users have been given 256 characters to create a post, which includes photos by just clicking on the app's plus button.



In the micro-blogging site Twitter, when users create a post they are asked “What's happening?" whereas, in Bluesky, the message that pops up is “What’s up?".



As per reports, the users of Bluesky have been given the ability to mute, block and share accounts. However, advanced tools like adding accounts to a list are still not available on the app. The app also gives the suggestion of "who to follow" and has the classic feed where all the recent updates from the accounts followed can be scrolled.



"Another tab lets you check on your notifications, including likes, reposts, follows and replies, also much like Twitter. There are no DMs," as per the report. Similar to features available on Twitter, users can search and follow other accounts and check their updates in their Home timeline. The user profiles will feature a bio, background, profile picture and metrics.