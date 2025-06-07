Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with Nvidia to build AI ecosystem. 10,000 students to receive training under new AI partnership. The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nvidia, a leading American technology company, to boost the state’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu confirmed this on X this Saturday, calling it a major step in preparing youth and startups for an AI-driven future.

As part of the agreement, 10,000 engineering students in the state will be trained in AI over the next two years. Nvidia will support the state by helping develop curriculum and providing training resources.

In a statement shared on X, CM Naidu said the collaboration will “build a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem” in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative is being led by the state’s IT Minister, Nara Lokesh.

Support for startups and AI university

The MoU will also give 500 AI startups in Andhra Pradesh access to Nvidia’s Inception Program. This programme helps startups scale through exposure to key tools, mentorship, and international networks.

Looking ahead, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to establish India’s first AI University in partnership with Nvidia. The university will focus on high-level AI research, skill development, and building advanced AI infrastructure. CM Naidu called it a key step in building a “Swarna Andhra Pradesh”, referring to a vision of a progressive and tech-forward state.

Quantum Computing Village to boost innovation

In addition to the AI MoU, the state has already announced plans to develop India’s first Quantum Computing Village in Amaravati. Spread across 50 acres, the facility will serve as a collaborative zone for institutions and companies to work on quantum computing research and innovation.

The government aims to make Andhra Pradesh a leading hub for emerging technologies, supporting both domestic and global players in building scalable tech solutions.

This latest partnership with Nvidia places Andhra Pradesh among the frontrunners in India’s AI adoption.