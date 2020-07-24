Apple starts manufacturing of iPhone 11 in India

Apple has started manufacturing of one of its flagship devices, the iPhone 11, at Chennai’s Foxconn plant. This is the first time Apple has taken to manufacture a top-of-the-line model in India.

Apple also has plans to build the iPhone SE 2020 in India at its Wistron plant near Bangalore.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Twitter on Friday: “Significant boost to Make in India! Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India, bringing a top-of-the-line model for the first time in the country."

The tech giant had, in 2019, started assembling the iPhone XR in India. In 2017, Apple started the domestic manufacturing of the Apple iPhone SE 2016 at the Bangalore plant.

Foxconn is a leading supplier for Apple, and is planning to invest up to $1 billion to expand its India factory.