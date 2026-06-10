/Zee Entertainment secures exclusive broadcast rights for India’s tour of Zimbabwe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has further strengthened its position in the sports broadcasting landscape by acquiring the exclusive broadcast rights for India’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket reinforces the company’s growing presence across major sporting properties, including cricket and football, alongside premium events such as the IL T20 and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The Twenty20 International (T20I) series will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, as well as on Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English, ensuring extensive coverage for cricket fans across the country.

Speaking on the development, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “We are delighted to bring India’s tour of Zimbabwe to viewers as we continue to scale Unite8 Sports into a compelling destination for premium global sport. This acquisition reflects our broader strategy of building a diversified sports portfolio. We will continue to offer rich and engaging sporting action across our platforms and look forward to a long-term partnership with Zimbabwe cricket.”

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The acquisition marks another significant step in Zee’s strategy to expand its sports offerings and deliver world-class sporting content to audiences through its growing network of sports channels. Meanwhile, building on the rising popularity of football and the growing anticipation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (Z) has secured partnerships with over 12 leading brands spanning key sectors such as automotive, FMCG, BFSI, beverages, technology, lifestyle, and more.