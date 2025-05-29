'Yes, definitely,' says Jadeja on being asked he wished to lead India

Ravindra Jadeja has been around for a long time and the all-rounder is an integral part of the Indian Test set up for nearly a decade. After Rohit Sharma decided to retire from Test cricket earlier this month with Virat Kohli following the suit, Jadeja may have thought about leading the side, at least on interim basis, with India set to tour England for five Tests next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, named Shubman Gill as Rohit successor in Test with Rishabh Pant being his deputy. Before the announcement was made, Jadeja had a candid chat with Ravi Ashwin - his longtime spin partner in Tests about the same.

"Yes, definitely," said Jaddu, as he is fondly called, when asked if he's ever had captaincy aspirations.

"See, what I feel is that over the years, I have played under different captains. I know the mindset of every single captain that I have played under. Every captain has a different mindset on how he wants to run the team. For example MS Dhoni, I have played under him in every format. His thinking is very simple. If he feels that a batter can hit in that region, he will simply take a fielder there. He wants to make them uncomfortable by not putting a fielder where they can't hit," he added.

Jadeja had briefly led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL but the stint was cut short after the team suffered a string of losses and MS Dhoni was reinstated. Jadeja explained the difference between leading a T20 side and Test side during the chat as well.

"In Test cricket, you have to change two-three fielder as per the need of the bowler. Captaincy in Test cricket is different. It's simple, but calculative. It's not complicated like IPL of T20Is. In T20s, every ball is an event. Test cricket is not that hectic," he added.