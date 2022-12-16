WWE Fan Appeals Shawn Michael to have to have Alundra Blayze as a special guest referee in a Women's Fight

WWE hall of famer Alundra Blayze, replied to a fan requesting Shawn Michael to have an interesting set up for a match. As The Heartbreak kid is currently serving as the Senior Vice President of the Talent Development Creative and Overseas the operations of NXT. With Michaels at the show NXT has witnessed major changes INCLUDING the multicolor branding.

With that in mind a Wrestling fan recently pleaded sawn to set up an interesting thing in a coming women's title and that is to appoint Alundra Blayze as special guest referee. Having this request made the heartbreak kid astonished and surprised and even its a surprise for Alundra Blayze. Shawn Michaels 58 respond fan with a simple one liner by saying -''seemingly keeping the door open for possibility''.

As it is considered to be the apt reply the whole NXT arena is praising though everyone is taking their eyes on what going to happen next , whether Shawn will move for the next step or will he neglect the fans request ?

Speculations are high and NXT fans are eagerly waiting for Shawn's response.