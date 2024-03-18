Wrestling: WFI set to take over after IOA dissolves ad-hoc committee

On Monday (March 18), the Indian Olympic Association abolished the wrestling ad-hoc committee, stating that 'there is no more need' for it to govern the sport after the national federation's ban was lifted. Notably, the IOA also made it clear that the decision was made following the successful completion of the selection trials for next month's Olympic qualifying event, for which the panel worked closely with the WFI.

The IOA felt it was not necessary to monitor WFI's activities through an ad hoc committee after WFI's ban getting lifted by the world wrestling body and the selection trials also being conducted smoothly. This, in turn, is a significant move as it indicates the return of normalcy and stability for Indian wrestling, enabling the WFI to resume its operations under its regular governance structure.

It is to be noted that the ad hoc committee was formed in December last year after the sports ministry suspended the WFI after Sanjay Singh -- the then newly-elected chief -- announced, in December, that the U-15 and U-20 nationals would be held in Uttar Pradesh's Nandini Nagar, Gonda before the year end. Hence, the Sports Ministry claimed the announcement was against the the rules and regulations as a 15-day notice is needed for the players to prepare. Hence, it criticised the hasty decision-making, questioning its functioning and integrity.