LIVE TV
ugc_banner

WPL 2024 Auction: Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield roped in by Gujarat for $120, 000; UP sign Wyatt

ANI
Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
main img

WPL 2024 Auction: Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield roped in by Gujarat for Rs 1 crore; UP sign Wyatt Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield was the first player to come up for bidding at a base price of $ 36,000, she earned a first bid from Gujarat Giants. After a bit of a tussle between UP Warriorz and Gujarat, the auction price zoomed past the $ 72,000 mark in no time. Gujarat Giants eventually got her for $120, 000. 

Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield made for a stirring bidding bar as she was roped in by Gujarat Giants for $120, 000 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia's Phoebe Litchfield was the first player to come up for bidding at a base price of $ 36,000 she earned a first bid from Gujarat Giants. After a bit of a tussle between UP Warriorz and Gujarat, the auction price zoomed past the $ 72,000 mark in no time. Gujarat Giants eventually got her for $120, 000 . 

Litchfield set the record for the fastest fifty in a women's T20I in 18 balls in October of this year, equaling Sophie Devine's previous best. The left-handed batter finished The Hundred as the team's third greatest scorer, with 279 runs scored at a strike rate of 132.85 for the Northern Superchargers.

trending now

In her first ODI, Litchfield scored an unbeaten 78 runs off 92 balls. In ODIs, she has a perfect score of 106 not out for the women in yellow.

England batter Danielle Wyatt, who was at a base price of 30 lakhs, was roped in by UP Warriorz at her base price. Meanwhile, India batters Bharati Fulmali, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut and Veda Krishnamurthy went unsold.

RELATED

WPL 2024 Auctions: Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh emerges as surprise big pick, SA legend Shabnim picked by MI

WPL 2024 Auction: Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for $240,000

UP Warriorz WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Check full squad, captain, batters, bowlers, remaining purse & more