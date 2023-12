WPL 2024 Auction: Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield roped in by Gujarat for $120, 000; UP sign Wyatt

Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield made for a stirring bidding bar as she was roped in by Gujarat Giants for $120, 000 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia's Phoebe Litchfield was the first player to come up for bidding at a base price of $ 36,000 she earned a first bid from Gujarat Giants. After a bit of a tussle between UP Warriorz and Gujarat, the auction price zoomed past the $ 72,000 mark in no time. Gujarat Giants eventually got her for $120, 000 .

Litchfield set the record for the fastest fifty in a women's T20I in 18 balls in October of this year, equaling Sophie Devine's previous best. The left-handed batter finished The Hundred as the team's third greatest scorer, with 279 runs scored at a strike rate of 132.85 for the Northern Superchargers.

In her first ODI, Litchfield scored an unbeaten 78 runs off 92 balls. In ODIs, she has a perfect score of 106 not out for the women in yellow.