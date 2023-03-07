WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav pulls of stunner to send UP's Deepti back | WATCH
WION Web Team
Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
WPL 2023: DC's Radha Yadav pulls of stunner to send UP's Deepti back | WATCH Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
The Women's Premier League (WPL) contest between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz saw Radha Yadav pull a stunning low catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma.
Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Radha Yadav pulled off a stunning low catch to dismiss UP Warriorz’ Deepti Sharma in match 5 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) contest on Tuesday (March 7). The catch caught in the long-on region is an early contender for the ‘Catch of the Tournament’ as the Capitals’ steered to a win.
Kiran Navgire has got competition!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023
Another stunning catch in the #DCvUPW contest 🔥
This time it is @Radhay_21 with her sensational fielding effort 👏👏
Follow the game 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDSsl#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/gIIYB0yeYe
