WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav pulls of stunner to send UP's Deepti back | WATCH

WION Web Team
Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

WPL 2023: DC's Radha Yadav pulls of stunner to send UP's Deepti back | WATCH Photograph:(Twitter)

The Women's Premier League (WPL) contest between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz saw Radha Yadav pull a stunning low catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma. 

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Radha Yadav pulled off a stunning low catch to dismiss UP Warriorz’ Deepti Sharma in match 5 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) contest on Tuesday (March 7). The catch caught in the long-on region is an early contender for the ‘Catch of the Tournament’ as the Capitals’ steered to a win.

