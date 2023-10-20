World Cup 2023: Rauf concedes 24 runs in an over, becomes 3rd-most expensive Pak bowler in WC history

Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf was shredded apart by Australian openers during the World Cup match in Bengaluru on Friday (Oct 20) afternoon. Put into bat first, the Australian batters came out swinging and smashed Rauf, one of the fastest bowlers going around in the cricketing circuit right now, for the third-most expensive over in World Cup history by a Pakistan bowler.

Called in to bowl as second-change, Rauf bowled the first ball wide outside off, allowing David Warner to slash it over point for a boundary to start off the proceedings. On the very next ball, Rauf attempted to overcompensate and darted the ball on pads which was promptly dispatched over the fine leg fence for a maximum, followed by a single.

Afterwards, Marsh took over the action and carted Rauf for three consecutive boundaries, deflating the Pakistan fielding unit as their premier bowler was toyed with in the first over.

During the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam emphasised that the 'good nature' of the pitch was the reason to bowl first.

"We will bowl first. The pitch looks really good. We have had a couple of good sessions. We are hoping to do well. We need to do well in batting. We will try our best. Shadab is not playing. Usama comes in," said Babar.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins also conceded that his team would have liked to bowl first as well.

"We would have had a bowl as well. The energy was awesome even though they had a big partnership. The intent from our guys was excellent. The way we played against Lanka, we should do the same."

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

