World Cup 2023: Maxwell reveals he was 'cooked' and didn't expect to hit the record-breaking century

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has admitted he 'wasn't expecting' to hit a record breaking 40-ball century during the World Cup encounter against Netherlands on Wednesday (Oct 25).

A tired Maxwell, speaking to host broadcasters Star Sports said he was 'cooked' coming to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where the pitch allowed for proper stroke-making.

"It feels pretty good. I have been pretty cooked today so I wasn't expecting much but it probably cleared my head a little bit to be able to go out there and play," said Maxwell.

Nicknamed "The Big Show", Maxwell was at his flamboyant best during the innings as he clubbed nine fours and eight sixes en route to the record-breaking milestone. He eventually finished with 106 in 44 balls and guided Australia to a mammoth 400-run total.

Maxwell's highest WC score

The record-breaking century was the highest score for Maxwell in the quadrennial tournament with the previous best being 31 not out against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, earlier this month.

Quizzed about his plans on going after the Dutch bowlers, Maxwell added: "I was just trying to get a read on the bowlers because I felt like I had enough time to change and adapt. Generally, I am just trying to get any reverse sweeps over the infield."

"I thought the Netherlands were outstanding. It felt like they saved some certain boundaries in the first 25-30 overs."

Maxwell came into bat in the 40th over and went berserk from the start. The Dutch bowlers had no answers to his onslaught as he also smashed the fourth fastest century in all ODIs.

South Africa's AB de Villiers leads the way with his 31-ball century against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.