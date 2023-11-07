World Cup 2023: High-flying Afghanistan qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy after Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in what was a dramatic encounter in match 38 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Monday (Nov 6) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Opting to bowl first, Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers dismissed the Lankans for 279 in 49.3 overs, with Charith Asalanka top-scoring with 108, and won the game in 41.3 overs courtesy of Shakib's 82 and Najmul Hossain Shanto's 90.

With the result, Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan have officially qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy, in Pakistan. Barring the hosts, the top seven teams from the ongoing World Cup will directly qualify to play in the next 50-over ICC tournament. Thus, Afghanistan are now set to finish in top-seven and will feature in their first-ever Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan have had a dream run in this year's 50-over World Cup. After losing to Bangladesh in their tournament-opener, the Afghans have fought well and defeated the likes of defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands to keep their semifinal hopes alive. They take on five-time winners Australia in match 39 on Tuesday (Nov 7) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.