/World Boxing Championships 2025: Minakshi, Jaismine, Nupur register dominant wins to reach finals

Indian boxers Minakshi (48kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Nupur (80kg) produced commanding performances to storm into the finals of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool, raising hopes of multiple gold medals for the country. The trio showcased complete dominance in their respective semi-finals, outclassing their opponents with clinical precision.

Minakshi was flawless against two-time Asian bronze medallist Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan of Mongolia, controlling all three rounds and preventing her rival from settling into any rhythm. She secured a unanimous 5-0 verdict, mirroring the authority shown by her teammates. Jaismine also delivered a statement win, overpowering Venezuela’s Omailyn Carolina Alcala Cegovia 5-0 without ever appearing under pressure. In the 80kg category, Nupur proved too strong for Turkey’s Seyma Duztas, sealing her place in the title clash.

India has sent a 20-member squad to the inaugural edition of the World Championships, which is being held under the newly formed World Boxing body. The strong showing by the women has fueled hopes of a significant medal haul across both men’s and women’s events. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Minakshi—who won silver at the World Boxing Cup in Astana—had delivered a clinical display to defeat England’s Alice Pumphrey 5-0. The 24-year-old from Rohtak used her superior reach and sharp counter-punches to dominate from the outset, booking her place in the last four and ensuring at least a bronze medal.