/World Blitz Championship 2025: Magnus Carlsen reacts in frustration after loss to Arjun Erigaisi - WATCH

World no. 1 Magnus Carlsen drew attention again at the FIDE World Blitz Championship 2025 in Doha after showing clear frustration during his ninth-round loss to India's Arjun Erigaisi. Carlsen made a serious mistake in the end of the game and after losing, he hit the table in anger. The moment was quickly noticed by fans and also went viral on the social media. This was not the first time Carlsen reacted this way. Earlier in June, he showed similar frustration after losing to current world champion D Gukesh at the Norway Chess tournament. These moments highlight how tough and intense top-level chess can be, especially in fast-paced formats like blitz.

Watch the viral video

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The incident came just one day after Carlsen’s big win at the World Rapid Championship. The Norwegian won his sixth World Rapid title in the Open category, adding to his previous wins in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023. He finished with 10.5 points and earned €70,000 ($482,270).

Carlsen showed strong determination in the Rapid event and after losing his seventh-round game to Vladislav Artemiev, he came back with three straight wins on the final day. A draw against Anish Giri in the last round helped him to secure the title win.